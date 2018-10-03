BJP To Fight Mizoram Polls Alone: General Secretary Ram Madhav

BJP said it would field candidates in all the 40 assembly seats in Mizoram if possible.

Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Ram Madhav said today that the party would fight alone in the Mizoram assembly election, but might forge an alliance with like-minded parties.

Addressing a press conference in Aizawl, Ram Madhav, who is in charge of the Northeast, said the BJP would field candidates in all the 40 assembly seats if possible.

On the Opposition calling Mizo National Front (MNF) "proxy" of the BJP, the general secretary termed it "ridiculous". The party would contest against the MNF and the National People's Party in the polls, though they are constituents of North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

NEDA is a political coalition formed in 2016 by the BJP, along with regional political parties of the northeast like Naga People's Front, Sikkim Democratic Front, People's Party of Arunachal, Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front.

He asserted that the BJP "respected" the food habits, distinct cultural and customs of the Mizos and their religion.

Ram Madhav accused the ruling Congress, headed by Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla -- in power for 10 years -- of being corrupt and inefficient.

The Lal Thanhawla regime did not create any basic infrastructure development during the last decade, though the Centre initiated several developmental projects and funding the projects, the BJP leader said.

If voted to power, the BJP would construct a four-lane highway across the state, linking both Myanmar and Bangladesh, Ram Madhav said. The proposed highway would ensure access to the international market and open the east-west corridor for trade.

He added that engineering colleges would be established at Lunglei and Champhai districts if the BJP wins.