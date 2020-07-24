BJP Threatens To Intensify Agitation Over 'Inflated' Power Bills In Mumbai

BJP will burn copies of inflated electricity bills at every BEST depot, Mangal Prabhat Lodha said

BJP's Mumbai unit on Friday expressed concerns over the "inflated" electricity bills sent to consumers and warned of intensifying agitation over the issue.

Talking to reporters, Mumbai BJP chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha said that the party will continue its protests by burning inflated bills until the state government and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) do not clarify that people's power connections will not be snapped.

He alleged that the BEST has issued inflated bills to consumers whose income has been affected by the coronavirus lockdown.

The BEST has also been threatening the consumers that their power connection will be disconnected if the bills are not cleared, Mr Lodha added.

"Our simple demand is that they should give clarification on what is written (on the bills) - 'Your disconnection notice has been generated'. We are not trying to provoke people or stage a political agitation. All city residents are worried," he said.

Stating that his party condemns this approach of the BEST, the BJP leader warned of intensifying agitations.

"From today onward, copies of bills will be burnt at every BEST depot. The agitation will go on till the Maharashtra government and the BEST clarify that connections will not be snapped," he added.

The BJP also accused the BEST staff and police of misbehaving with its leaders, including women corporators, when they approached its general manager to raise the issue of inflated bills on Thursday.