BJP Team To Visit Rajasthan, Prepare Report On Illegal Mining

A team of four BJP MPs will visit Bharatpur in Rajasthan to prepare a report on the alleged illegal mining there following the death of a seer who had set himself on fire in protest.

A BJP statement said seers had been protesting for over 551 days against the illegal mining and that Vijay Das immolated himself due to the state government's inaction to their demand. Das, who was was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi in a critical condition with 80 per cent burns, died early Saturday morning.

BJP president J P Nadda has condoled the death of Das and formed a four-member committee to visit the spot and prepare a report, it said.

Its members are Arun Singh, who is the party general secretary in-charge of its affairs in the state, Sumedhanand Saraswati, Satya Pal Singh and Brij Lal.

While Singh is a former Mumbai Police commissioner, Brij Lal is a former Uttar Pradesh director general of police.

Saints have been agitating in Bhartpur's Pasopa village for over 500 days demanding the closure of mining activities in Deeg town. During the agitation on Wednesday, Das had set himself on fire.

