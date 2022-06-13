BJP Sweeps Council Polls In Assam's Karbi Anglong, Extends Victory Streak

Chief Minister Sharma had led an aggressive campaign in the region

The BJP has swept the autonomous council elections in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, adding another victory to the party's list of consecutive wins in polls in Assam since 2016.

The ruling BJP has won all 26 seats in Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, bettering its 2017 score of 24. The 26 out of 26 result is a record win since the council was formed in 1952.

The results are a massive setback for the Congress, which has struggled to put up a formidable challenge to the BJP since it lost power in 2016.

The BJP's massive victory drew the appreciation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Historic results in Karbi Anglong! I thank the people for their continuous faith in BJP and assure them that we will keep working for Assam's progress. The efforts of BJP Karyakartas have been outstanding. Kudos to them," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked the people for Karbi Anglong and said the BJP's victory is a "true affirmation of public trust" in Prime Minister Modi's vision of Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwas.

BJP workers in the region burst crackers to celebrate the win.

The election was held on June 8 and a turnout of 77.96% was recorded. On counting day, initial trends indicated a close contest but soon the BJP raced forward.

In the run-up to the polls, Chief Minister Sharma and top BJP leaders had led an aggressive campaign in the region, holding at least 19 rallies.

The council was formed following a strong demand by the indigenous tribal community for an autonomous body focused on their welfare and development.