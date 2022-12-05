BJP Retains Gujarat, Himachal, Poor Showing For AAP In Gujarat: Exit Polls

The BJP is set to sweep Gujarat, with the Congress as a distant second, and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will finish third, predicted an aggregate of exit polls this evening. The BJP is also likely to win a record second consecutive term in Himachal Pradesh, the polls say.

A health warning - exit polls often get it wrong.

The BJP will win its seventh successive term in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state, the exit polls predicted. AAP, despite an aggressive campaign, is likely to win less than 10 seats, the polls say.

The poll of exit polls gives the BJP 131 of 182 seats in Gujarat and the Congress and its allies 41. The Congress's tally will drop significantly since 2017, when it stopped the BJP from winning more than 100 seats.

In Himachal Pradesh, the exit polls predict 37 of 68 seats for the BJP – barely past the majority mark – with the Congress close behind at 30 seats.