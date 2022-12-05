BJP Set For Record Second Consecutive Term In Himachal, Say Exit Polls

A poll of exit polls in Himachal Pradesh shows the Bharatiya Janata Party would win the most seats in the state, just like the last Assembly elections in 2017. However, the Congress, which was the prime challenger last time, hasn't conceded ground to new entrant Aam Aadmi Party, the polls show. It seems to be a neck and neck battle between the BJP and Congress, despite anti-incumbency and leadership crisis in Himachal Pradesh BJP.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which is contesting in the hill state for the first time in an attempt to build a pan-India image, would barely make a dent, the polls show.

An aggregate of the four exit polls indicate that the BJP could win 37 seats, the Congress could be at 28, and the AAP at 1.

Exit polls do not always get it right. The final results will be revealed only on December 8, when counting of votes take place.

A Republic TV P-Marq exit poll gives the BJP 34-39 seats out of 68, the Congress 28-33, and the AAP 0-1.

According to the Times Now-ETG poll, BJP will get 38, Congress at 28, and AAP 0.

A third poll, by News X and Jan Ki Baat, BJP will score 32-40, Congress 27-34, and AAP 0.

Exit polls from Zee News-BARC put BJP ahead at 35-40, Congress at 20-25, and AAP 0-3 seats.

In 2017, the BJP had managed to form the government in the hill state on its own with 44 seats, with the Congress getting just 21 seats despite being close in terms of vote share.