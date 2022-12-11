Gandhis Present, Sukhvinder Sukhu Becomes Himachal Chief Minister

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge is also accompanying the Gandhis for the big event.

Top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have reached Shimla for the oath taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge is also accompanying the Gandhis for the big event, underway now.

On stage, a garlanded picture of late Virbhadra Singh, former royal and six time Chief Minister of the hill state, was put up and all leaders paid their respects with folded hands.

This is Priyanka Gandhi's first electoral success while heading the campaign charge. The party had lost Uttar Pradesh assembly polls while she spearheaded the canvassing there earlier this year.

Mr Sukhu, MLA from Nadaun in the hill state's Hamirpur district, headed the Congress' campaign committee for the recently held state polls.

58-year-old Sukhvinder Sukhu was chosen by the Congress high command for the top post amid hectic lobbying by Pratibha Singh, Congress MP and the wife of former Chief Minister and Congress veteran, the late Virbhadra Singh.

A four-time MLA, Mr Sukhu is the son of a bus driver and started his political career from the campus of Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.

Though the Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh by winning 40 out of the 68 assembly seats, party candidates had a wafer-thin victory margin of less than 2,000 in 15 seats.

The Congress and the BJP got 40 and 25 seats respectively but the difference in the vote share was only 0.90 per cent.