BJP Set For Landslide Win In Gujarat, Predict Exit Polls

The BJP is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat -- the state it has been ruling since 1995 -- three exit polls have predicted, beating all concerns about a possible anti-incumbency. The Congress will finish second, and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party will open account in the state, the exit polls predicted.

An aggregate of the three exit polls indicate that the BJP could win 131 seats -- a little short of the 140-seat target set by the party's chief strategist Amit Shah.

The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party combine would win 41 seats and AAP -- seven.

Exit polls, though, can often get it wrong.



