Poll Of Exit Polls Results 2022: Voting Ends In Gujarat, Over To Exit Polls

Poll Of Exit Polls 2022: The final phase of voting in Gujarat was held today.

The second and final phase of voting in Gujarat concluded today and with this, the assembly elections in two states - Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat - have also ended. While the counting of votes will take place on December 8, all eyes are now on the exit polls which will predict results today evening.

The electoral battle in Gujarat, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has turned more intense this time with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has shifted its focus to Gujarat encouraged by its success in the Punjab state elections. AAP is contesting on all 182 seats in Gujarat.

Even in Himachal Pradesh, which has traditionally seen a bipolar contest between Congress and BJP, the entry of AAP could make things interesting.

A poll of exit polls by NDTV today will also predict the results of the Delhi civic polls. The incumbent BJP, the AAP, and the Congress are locked in a three-cornered contest for the 250 MCD wards this year.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Poll of Exit Polls:

Dec 05, 2022 17:36 (IST) Himachal Pradesh Exit Poll: What Happened In 2017

Dec 05, 2022 17:18 (IST) BJP vs Congress vs AAP in Himachal Pradesh

Dec 05, 2022 17:05 (IST) Gujarat Polls: Voting Ends, Poll Of Exit Polls At 6.30 pm

Dec 05, 2022 17:02 (IST) Poll Of Exit Polls: Gujarat, Himachal And Delhi Civic Body Exit Polls At 6.30 pm

Dec 05, 2022 16:56 (IST) Gujarat Election: "BJP To Break All Records:" Gujarat Chief Minister As He Votes In 2nd Phase

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel cast his vote in the ongoing second phase of the state Assembly elections and said that the BJP would break all its old records in the state and emerge victorious.

Dec 05, 2022 16:52 (IST) Gujarat Elections: What Happened In 2017

Dec 05, 2022 16:47 (IST) Gujarat Exit Poll: AAP's Entry Makes It A Three-Way Contest In Gujarat

