Gujarat Phase 2 Polling Today, PM To Cast Vote In Ahmedabad: 10 Points

The first phase of the Gujarat election saw low voter turnout, which prompted the Election Commission to criticise Gujarat voters over "urban apathy".

Home Minister Amit Shah will also cast his vote in Ahmedabad.

The second phase covers 93 seats across central and north Gujarat districts. Some 833 candidates are contesting.

All the 16 urban seats in Ahmedabad are crucial for the BJP, which has dominated them in elections since 1990.

The Congress had improved its tally to four seats in the last election from two in 2012 in Ahmedabad. This time, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded candidates in all the 16 seats, making it an interesting fight.

In Muslim-dominated Jamalpur Khadia seat in Ahmedabad, the entry of Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM may upset the Congress, as the AIMIM candidate, Sabir Kabliwala, is a former Congress MLA who fought as an independent in 2012, resulting in a BJP win as he cut into Congress votes.

The BJP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP are contesting in all the 93 seats. The Congress is contesting in 90 seats and its partner, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has fielded candidates in two seats.

Some of the key seats in the second phase are Ghatlodia in Ahmedabad, from where Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is contesting; Viramgam, also in Ahmedabad, from where Patidar leader Hardik Patel is fighting on the BJP's ticket, and Gandhinagar South from where Alpesh Thakor is fighting as the BJP's candidate.

Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat assembly Sukhram Rathva is the Congress nominee from Jetpur in Chhota Udepur district.