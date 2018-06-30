Legislative Polls: BJP Set To Become Largest Party In Maharashtra Council

Considering their numerical strength in the Assembly, the BJP can comfortably win five seats. (File)

The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to become the single largest party in the Maharashtra Legislative Council after the biennial elections to eleven seats in the Upper House of the state legislature on July 16.



The Election Commission of India (ECI) had last week announced election to the 11 EMLA (Elected by MLAs) constituency seats.



Of the 11 members whose term of membership will end on July 27, four are from the NCP, three from the Congress, two of the BJP and one each from the Shiv Sena and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP).



Considering their numerical strength in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP can comfortably win five seats, the Shiv Sena three, while Congress-NCP can safely win one seat each and can also help sitting PWP Lawmaker Jayant Patil to retain his seat.



The current party-wise strength in the 78 member legislative council is as follows: NCP 20, Congress 18, BJP 20, Sena 11, JD-U 1, PWP-I 1, PRP 1, Independents 6.



The 11 members whose term ends on July 27 are: Council Deputy Chairman Manikrao Thakare, Sanjay Dutt and Sharad Ranpise (all Congress), Sunil Tatkare, Jaideorao Gaikwad, Narendra Patil and Amarsing Pandit (NCP), Vijay Girkar and Minister for Dairy Development Mahadev Jankar (BJP), Anil Parab (Shiv Sena) and Jayant Patil (PWP).



As per the poll schedule announced by the ECI, the last date for filing nominations is July 5. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up on July 6 and last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is July 9.



