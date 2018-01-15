BJP Seeks Apology From Rahul Gandhi For Anti-Modi Poster Senior BJP leader and UP cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, Rahul Gandhi must apologise before the entire nation for the "insulting poster."

The posters had claimed that Rahul Gandhi will usher in Ram Rajya in the country Lucknow: The BJP on Monday demanded an apology from Congress President Rahul Gandhi for posters appearing in his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi and "denigrated" Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior BJP leader and UP cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, Rahul Gandhi must apologise before the entire nation for the "insulting poster."



Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Sharma said the Congress chief suffered from attention seeking disorder.



In a statement here, Sharma claimed, "It is at the behest of Rahul Gandhi that his sycophants had shown the PM as Ravana in the poster. The Congress is intolerant towards Modiji.



Former Congress president (Sonia Gandhi) had called Modiji "maut ka saudagar" (merchant of death)".



The posters had claimed that Rahul Gandhi will usher in Ram Rajya in the country.



Taking a dig at the Congress chief, Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi was suffering from attention seeking disorder, and was disappointed by the continuous shrinking mandate and electoral defeats.



"In this disappointment, he has forgotten the difference between national interest and national disinterest. In every talk, he is trying to search an opportunity to attack Modiji.



Hence, even during his foreign visits, he ridicules the country," Sharma said.



Targeting the Congress chief further, Sharma said Rahul Gandhi was unable to see the development work being carried out.



"Actually, he is viewing development through Italian glasses. Hence, he is unable to see the benefits of the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaching the masses," Sharma said.



The minister claimed that Rahul Gandhi's first visit to UP as Congress chief had proved to be a flop show.



"And in this frustration, his agitated party workers and Mughal-mindset public representatives unleashed anarchy, which was witnessed by the entire country on news channels," Sharma said.



