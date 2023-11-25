BJP Seeks Action Against Rahul Gandhi, Sister Priyanka For Posts On Day Of Polling In Rajasthan

The BJP alleged their posts violated the silence period of 48 hours in the run-up to polls. (File)

The BJP on Saturday accused Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of violating election guidelines with their posts on X, formerly Twitter, on the day of the Rajasthan Assembly polls and urged the Election Commission to seek suspension of their social media accounts and initiate other action against them.

In their posts, both Congress leaders have urged people to vote for their party.

The BJP wrote to the Election Commission, saying their posts violate the silence period of 48 hours in the run-up to polls, a period during which most form of campaigning is barred.

The party accused the former Congress president and his sister, a general secretary of the party, of violating the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct and sought the poll panel's action.

The Election Commission has reiterated that TV, radio channels, cable networks, internet websites and social media platforms should ensure that the contents of the programmes by them during the 48 hours referred to in Section 126 (RP Act) do not contain any material that may be construed as promoting or prejudicing the prospect of any particular party or candidate.

In his post, Rahul Gandhi urged people to elect the Congress and said, "Rajasthan will choose free treatment. Rajasthan will choose cheaper gas cylinder. Rajasthan will choose interest-free agricultural loan. Rajasthan will choose English education. Rajasthan will choose OPS. Rajasthan will choose caste census."

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged the people of Rajasthan to cast their ballot. "Your every vote, for a beautiful future, for rights, for Congress' guarantees," she said, listing the promises made by her party.

The BJP, in its complaint to the EC, said, "The social media platform X and its functionaries may also be directed to immediately suspend the account and remove the aforestated offending contents with immediate effect lest it further violates the 48-hour silence zone and cause irreparable injury to the doctrine of free and fair elections."

It said the poll panel should also direct the Chief Election Officer, Rajasthan, to file a criminal complaint and initiate criminal prosecution against them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)