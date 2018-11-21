Fresh Election At The Earliest Best Option For Jammu And Kashmir: BJP

PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress

The BJP Wednesday said the best option in Jammu and Kashmir was to have fresh assembly polls at the earliest, as it slammed the proposed alliance of opposition parties as a "combination of terror-friendly parties".

"The proposed alliance between the Congress and the PDP broke up even before it was formed. They have taken contradictory positions on dissolution. One supports it and the other opposes it. The best option in such a scenario is to go in for a fresh election at the earliest. This assembly cannot produce a stable government," it added.

Jammu and Kashmir needs a firm administration to deal with terrorism and not a combination of terror-friendly parties, it added.

The Jammu and Kashmir assembly was abruptly dissolved by the Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with the backing of rival National Conference and the Congress , followed by another bid from the two-member People's Conference which claimed the support of the BJP and 18 legislators from other parties.

The dissolution was announced by Governor Satyapal Malik in a communique released by the Raj Bhavan