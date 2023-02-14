BJP President Reaches Nagaland To Launch Manifesto Ahead Of Elections

BJP President JP Nadda has arrived in Nagaland. (File)

BJP national president JP Nadda was on Tuesday accorded a warm welcome to the party's state president Temjen Imna Along on his arrival at Dimapur airport.

Mr Nadda arrived in Nagaland for launching the party's manifesto for the February 27 Assembly polls in Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Senior BJP leaders and workers were also present at the Dimapur airport to welcome Mr Nadda.

On February 8, a senior party official told ANI, "Our party president will launch the Sankalp Patra for Nagaland polls on February 14 and for Meghalaya on February 15."

Since coming to power in 2014, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has laid a special focus on the Northeast, through its 'Act East' policy. While the PM Modi himself made over 50 visits to the region, the party has invested its efforts towards a secure Northeast.

"The Union government is committed to a safe and secure Northeast and resolving the border issues in all states. It will continue to be our key focus and the message that we'll take to the people of poll-bound states in the region," a party official had said earlier.

In Nagaland, the BJP is in the ruling alliance with Neiphiu Rio's Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) will contest in 20 out of 60 seats.

Polling for the Meghalaya and Nagaland Assembly polls will be held on February 27.

The counting of votes in the two states along with that of Tripura will take place on March 2.

