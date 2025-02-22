BJP President JP Nadda Takes Holy Dip At Maha Kumbh With Family

BJP president JP Nadda, along with his family, took a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh on Saturday, an official statement said.

Along with JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Cabinet Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta also took a dip at the Triveni Sangam, it added.

JP Nadda and his family offered prayers to the Sun God and also presented a sari, coconut, flowers and other offerings to the Ganga river, the statement said.

According to an official statement, the BJP president reached Prayagraj airport on Saturday afternoon, where he was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Minister Nand Gopal Gupta and Phulpur MP Praveen Patel.

Upon reaching Arail in Mahakumbh Nagar, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Mr Nadda and took him to the Sangam by boat. During this time, Mr Nadda and his family also fed grains to the Siberian birds chirping in the Sangam area, it added.

