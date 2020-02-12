Top BJP Leaders Likely To Meet Today Over Delhi Election Results

The meeting has been called by BJP president JP Nadda. (File)

After a crushing defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections, BJP President JP Nadda has called a meeting of the party general secretaries today. The meeting, scheduled for 5 pm today, will also be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Despite aggressive campaigning that lasted for nearly 21 days, the BJP won only 8 seats. The party had got all its top leaders to campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also addressed rallies. The BJP raised issues like Shaheen Bagh, Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Soon after the results, Mr Nadda accepted defeat, and said that, "Accepting this mandate, BJP will play the role of constructive opposition and will prominently raise every issue related to the development of the state."

During the Delhi election campaign, the issue of Shaheen Bagh, the venue of ongoing protest against the Citizenship law, was made a poll plank by the BJP. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah and national president JP Nadda, top leaders kept raising the issue in every rally and public meeting.

Sources said in Wednesday's meeting, issues like nationalism versus freebies will also be discussed. Strategic lapses by the party are also expected to be discussed in details in the meeting.