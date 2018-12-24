Rahul Gandhi Not Acceptable As A Pivot To Many Parties, Says BJP

Several parties have reportedly objected to the idea that Rahul Gandhi be the joint opposition candidate

The BJP Monday said the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi are not acceptable as a pivot to many parties outside the NDA and dubbed the "so-called" opposition unity against the BJP-led alliance as a "bogus claim."

"That the so-called Opposition unity against the BJP is a bogus claim is evident from the multiple fronts being forged by non-NDA parties," the BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said.

He was responding to a question on Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao's stepped-up efforts to forge a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties.

The Telangana Chief Minister yesterday met his Odisha counterpart and Biju Janata Dal chief Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar to promote his idea of alignment

He also met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee today. KCR, as the Telangana Chief Minister is known among his supporters, is also scheduled to meet Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party presidents Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati, respectively.

"The efforts of TRS chief KCR and the apparent interest of some regional parties shows that the Congress and its President Rahul Gandhi are not acceptable as a pivot to many parties outside the NDA," Mr Narasimha Rao said.