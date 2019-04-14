BJP Names Six Candidates For Haryana, Madhya Pradesh And Rajasthan

The names were finalised by the Central Election Committee. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday named six more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections from Rajasthan, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh.

Finalised by the Central Election Committee, the names include Jaskaur Meena from Dausa in Rajasthan, and Arvind Sharma from Rohtak and Brijendra Singh from Hisar, both in Haryana.

Bishnu Datt Sharma will contest from Khajuraho, GS Damor from Ratlam and Chattar Singh Darbar from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.