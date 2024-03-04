BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Opts Out Of 2024 Race Over His 'Obscene' Video

Upendra Singh Rawat said he has requested the BJP chief to get the matter investigated (File)

A day after an obscene video allegedly featuring him surfaced on social media, BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat said he will not contest any election until he is proven innocent.

Mr Rawat has been fielded by the party from Barabanki again for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The MP has demanded an investigation into the matter.

In a post on X in Hindi, Mr Rawat said, "A fake video of mine generated by deepfake AI technology is being made viral, for which I have lodged an FIR."

He said he has requested the party president to get it investigated.

"I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent," the first-time MP said.

