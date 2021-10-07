Hit By BJP MP's Car During Protest In Haryana, Allege Farmers, 1 Injured

Farmers in Haryana have alleged one person has been injured after a car they claim belongs to BJP MP Nayab Saini drove into a group of people protesting against the centre's farm laws.

The injured farmer has been admitted to a government hospital in Naraingarh near Ambala, where the incident took place. The protesters want a police complaint against the vehicle's owner.

Nayab Saini, the Kurukshetra MP, and other party leaders, including state Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma, were attending an event held at the Saini Bhawan in Naraingarh.

As the event concluded, and the convoy of cars exited the area, one of the vehicles allegedly hit a farmer. A large group had gathered outside Saini Bhawan to protest the BJP leaders' visit.

This comes four days after eight people, including four farmers, died in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of cars, which included one owned by Union Minister Ajay Mishra and allegedly driven by his son Ashish, rammed into a group of farmers holding a peaceful protest.

Ashish Mishra has been accused of murder and negligence in a FIR filed by the police.

However, the authorities have yet to arrest or question him.

Yesterday UP Police's Additional Director-General, Prashant Kumar, told NDTV "no one will be spared... Technical evidence is permanent. It cannot be influenced."

On Tuesday a top police official told NDTV the delay was because the force is "busy".

Earlier today the Supreme Court demanded to know what steps the UP government had taken to arrest the accused, including Ashish Mishra, in the Lakhimpuri Kheri incident.

The court asked the state to file a status report by tomorrow, specifying action taken and details of the eight people who were killed.