Minister's Son, Accused Of Running Over Farmers In UP, Summoned By Cops

This is the first time the police will be questioning Ashish Mishra, the son of junior Union Minister Ajay Mishra. An FIR against him was filed on Monday. The inaction since has set off opposition allegations that the police are shielding the high-profile accused.

"Summons have been issued to Ashish and he has been asked for questioning soon as possible and more action against him will follow," Lakshmi Singh, the Inspector General of Lucknow Zone, told NDTV.

"We are not shielding anyone. The law of the land is equal for all. We will ensure that strict action is taken," Lakshmi Singh said. The police have registered a case against 13 people.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition regarding the events at Lakhimpur Kheri, today questioned "how many people have been arrested" and asked the state government to submit a status report by tomorrow.

"We need to know whom you registered an FIR against and how many have you arrested," said the bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana.

The status report also has to include details of the eight persons killed, the court said, calling the incident "unfortunate".

Four farmers were run over on Sunday when an SUV belonging to the minister's family ploughed into a group of protesters at top speed. Multiple unverified videos of the moment have been widely circulated.

In the violence and arson that followed, four others -- a journalist, two BJP worker and a driver -- were killed.

Both Ajay Mishra and his son have denied that they were present at the spot, though the minister told NDTV that the SUV belonged to his family.