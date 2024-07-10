High Court Orders Removal Of Barricades At Shambhu Border Within 7 Days

Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February

The Punjab and Haryana High Court today ordered the Haryana government to remove within a week barricades set up at the Shambhu border near Ambala.

The Haryana government had set up barricades at the Ambala-New Delhi national highway in February when the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had announced to move towards Delhi in support of various demands, including a legal guarantee to MSP for crops.

The directions came on a petition filed against the sealing of border between Punjab and Haryana.

Speaking to reporters here, Haryana Additional Advocate General Deepak Sabharwal said the court has directed the Haryana government to remove barricading within seven days.

The court also said if any law and order situation arises, then it can take preventive action as per law.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)