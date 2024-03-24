BJP MP Says Trinamool Workers Attacked His Vehicle In Bengal's Nadia

The TMC's goons were trying to instill fear among the locals, Jagannath Sarkar claimed (File)

BJP MP from Bengal Jagannath Sarkar alleged that his vehicle was attacked by Trinamool Congress cadres while he was on his way to attend a religious function in the state's Nadia district.

The Ranaghat MP, who has been re-nominated by the BJP for the upcoming polls, claimed he was rescued by his security guards and party workers from the attack that happened in Chakdaha.

A minor scuffle broke out between some supporters of the BJP and Trinamool Congress in the Chakdaha area but no major injuries were reported, the police said.

"We are looking into the matter. However, neither side has filed any official complaint so far," an officer from the Chakdaha police station said.

Mr Sarkar alleged that the TMC-aided goons were trying to instill fear among the people of the area and criticised the police for failing to provide them security.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, alleged that two BJP workers were injured in an attack by TMC workers in South 24 Parganas' Canning area.

Mr Adhikari claimed that two BJP workers - Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das - were critically injured in the attack allegedly orchestrated by local TMC leader Hossain Sheikh in Canning.

"Bloodshed returns to Bengal politics before Lok Sabha elections. BJP4Bengal Karyakartas of Canning Purba assembly (seat) have been brutally attacked and assaulted by TMC goons. Hossain Sheikh, close aide of Canning Purba MLA Saokat Molla, whose reputation is akin to Shajahan Sheikh of Sandeshkhali, has perpetrated the heinous crime," Mr Adhikari said in an X post.

"Some of our Karyakartas are critically injured including Bivas Mondal and Subrata Das, secretary and mandal president of Canning Purba Mandal no. 3, respectively. They have been admitted to Canning Sub Divisional Hospital for treatment," he added.

The ruling party in the state, however, dismissed the allegations and claimed that the violent incidents were a result of "factional fighting" within the BJP.

"What Jagannath Sarkar says about the Ranaghat incident is nothing but a desperate attempt by the BJP to shift the blame on the Trinamool Congress. Let him first settle the squabbles within his own party. The TMC does not believe in attacking its political opponents," senior party leader Kunal Ghosh said. Even the Canning incident was a result of factional fight within the BJP, he added.

