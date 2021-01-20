BJP MP Demands Action Against Makers Of Mirzapur Web Series

The makers of 'Mirzapur' web series have damaged the image of the district, the BJP MP said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Secretary and Lok Sabha MP from Kaushambi in Uttar Pradesh, Vinod Sonkar, has demanded action against the producers of "Mirzapur" web series on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr Sonkar said that he is happy that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of complaints against "Tandav" web series, but also demanded that action be taken against the makers of Mirzapur for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people belonging to the region.

At least three cases have been filed against the makers and artists of "Tandav" in Uttar Pradesh for the alleged inappropriate depiction of UP Police personnel, deities, and adverse portrayal of a character playing prime minister in the show.

"I am thankful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath but I also urge him to take action against the makers of Mirzapur web series. The reason being that this web series has badly hurt the sentiments of people and image of Mirzapur," Mr Sonkar said.

"Mirzapur is famous for carpet business and for the Maa Vindhyavasini Shaktipeeth which is one of the most sacred religious centres for Hindus. But the makers of 'Mirzapur' web series have damaged the image of the district globally and have hurt the sentiments of people," he added.

Mr Sonkar demanded that a heavy penalty should be levied from the makers of "Mirzapur", adding that the money from the fine should be spent for the development of the region.

"The web series has projected Mirzapur as a hub of illegal weapon business which is incorrect," he said.

On Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the state government will register a case against web series "Tandav".

Meanwhile, "Tandav" creator Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday announced that the cast and crew of the show have decided to implement changes in the Amazon Prime Video-based series in order to address the backlash against its content.

On Monday, the cast and crew of the Saif Ali Khan-starrer political-drama had extended their apologies to the viewers for "unintentionally" hurting their sentiments.