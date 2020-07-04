BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma Appointed Protem Speaker Of Madhya Pradesh Assembly

State Assembly's Principal Secretary, A P Singh, on Saturday said that the governor has appointed Rameshwar Sharma as the pro-tem speaker until the permanent speaker is chosen.

Rameshwar Sharma represents the Huzur seat of Bhopal district.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Saturday appointed BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma as the pro-tem Speaker of the state Assembly, an official said.

Earlier, Jagdish Devda had resigned as pro-tem speaker after his inclusion in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet.

Mr Devda was made the pro-tem speaker after the resignation of previous speaker N P Prajapati.

However, Mr  Devda resigned on July 2 as he was included in the cabinet of the BJP government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

