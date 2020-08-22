'BJP MLA, Accused Of Sexual Harassment, Ready For DNA Test': Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Uttarakhand police questioned Mahesh Negi, accused of sexual harassment, on Saturday(FILE)

Regarding the sexual harassment allegations against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday said that conducting a DNA test is a legal process and is not in the hands of the government but Negi is ready to undergo it.

"A DNA test is not in the hands of the government but is a legal process. Mahesh Negi has said that he is ready for that. The court will decide what has to be done in this case," said Rawat.

Uttarakhand police questioned Mr Negi, who is accused of sexual harassment by a woman, again on Saturday. The police also called the woman's husband for questioning. Negi was earlier questioned by the police on Wednesday.

The woman, who levelled the allegation, had earlier released a video in which she said that the BJP MLA had had a physical relationship with her for two years. She had also said that her daughter's DNA sample should be matched with that of the MLA and not with her husband.

