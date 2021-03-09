BJP's Dhan Singh Rawat: The Man Likely To Be Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Dhan Singh Rawat will likely be chosen by BJP as new chief minister of Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat will likely be chosen by the party as the new chief minister of the hill state, sources have said. Mr Rawat took a private helicopter to state capital Dehradun this afternoon, hours before the party announced that Trivendra Singh Rawat has resigned as chief minister.

Dhan Singh Rawat, 50, is a Minister of State in Uttarakhand and MLA From Srinagar constituency in Pauri district.

Trivendra Singh Rawat, 60, gave his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya today. He told reporters that the party has "collectively decided" that someone else should lead the state now.

If confirmed, the new chief minister would be another addition to BJP's growing list of leaders who are affiliated with the party's ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The 50-year-old incoming chief minister has a double MA degree, History and Political Science, and has also done PhD in Political Science.

After resigning today, Trivendra Singh Rawat said he belongs to a humble background and had never even imagined his party would give him the honour of serving Uttarakhand for nearly four years as the chief minister. "I feel really honoured that my party gave me the opportunity to serve Devbhoomi for nearly four years," he told reporters.

Trivendra Singh Rawat's government had been under scrutiny over its handling of the Chamoli flash flood. Its move to push for work on projects suspended by the Supreme Court was criticised.

Elections will be held in the hill state next year. The BJP's move to replace the chief minister was seen as the first of many steps to prep for the election.