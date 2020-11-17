BJP MLA In Uttar Pradesh Says Shots Fired At His Car, Police Begin Probe

No one was injured in the incident, the police said. (Representational)

Uttar Pradesh's Salempur BJP MLA Kali Prasad has alleged that some people opened fire at his car, shattering its rear windowpane.

No one was injured in the incident, the police said, adding that at least six people have been detained.

The ruling party MLA from the state's Deoria district claimed that the rear windowpane of his car was damaged in the incident that took place on the Bharouli-Salempur road on Monday evening.

The MLA was returning from a meeting of BJP workers at Chakrawa Bhordas village at the time of the incident. As soon as he reached near Barsipar village and crossed a religious procession, someone allegedly fired at his car from behind, the police said.

Deoria Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra said according to the MLA, some people were bursting crackers when his vehicle passed from there.

The police are probing the matter, he said.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case against unidentified people under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. No CCTV camera was installed nearby the incident spot, the police said.

