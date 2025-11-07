BJP MLA Calls For Fresh Polls In Manipur If Centre Fails To Form Government

Manipur BJP MLA L Rameshwor Meetei on Thursday said if the Centre fails to form a government in the state, fresh elections should be conducted.

He warned that the party's position in the state may weaken if a government is not formed.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme, the Keirao MLA said, "There are like-minded BJP legislators among us who have chosen Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata to lead in government formation. We are also prepared to convey this to the governor to stake claim for forming the government, but have been waiting for a favourable time." He also claimed that legislators from both the hills and the valley are prepared to form the government.

Meetei further said, "I think if the government is not formed in November, the party's position will not be favourable. If a government cannot be formed, fresh elections should be held."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)