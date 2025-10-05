Biren Singh, MLAs Camp In Delhi To Push For Government Revival In Manipur

A team of BJP legislators led by former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh is camping in Delhi seeking the formation of a new government in Manipur - which is presently under the President's Rule. BJP MLAs H Dingo, Th Robindro, S Ranjan, former minister Govindas Konthoujam, and Hill Areas Committee chairman Dinganglung Gangmei are a part of the team.

The President's Rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 following months of ethnic conflict, and was extended for another six months in August with parliamentary approval. While the state remains under central rule, the Assembly has not been dissolved and is under suspended animation, keeping alive hopes among BJP legislators for reviving an elected government.

Biren Singh said he aims to meet the BJP's central leadership and press for the early formation of a new government in Manipur. "The discussions will also focus on ways to resolve the ongoing crisis, particularly the plight of internally displaced persons," he said from the Imphal Airport before departing for Delhi.

The BJP legislators camping in Delhi are expected to seek appointments with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President J P Nadda, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, given the Prime Minister's packed schedule, it remains uncertain whether they would be able to meet him.