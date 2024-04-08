BJP MLA Meets Salman Khan, Discusses His Family's Social Works

Ashish Shelar posted a photo in which he is seen along with Salman Khan and his father

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar has met Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his family members and discussed the social works being carried out by them in the fields of healthcare and assistance to the needy persons.

Mr Shelar in post on X on Sunday mentioned about his meeting with the Khan family over lunch.

The Bandra (West) MLA also posted a photo in which he is seen along with the actor and his father, noted scriptwriter Salim Khan.

"Pleased to meet Shri Salim Khan ji, Smt Helen ji, @BeingSalmanKhan & family over lunch & discuss their social work in areas of healthcare & assisting the needy- started by Salim ji & pursued for two decades with utmost sincerity," the Mumbai BJP chief said in the post.

All six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai will go to polls in the last phase on May 20.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after 80 in Uttar Pradesh.

