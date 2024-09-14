BJP MLA Arrested Over Alleged Death Threats To Contractor In Karnataka

The cases were registered at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru. (Representational)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Karnataka's RR Nagar constituency, Munirathna, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly issuing death threats to a contractor and making casteist slurs against Vokkaliga and Dalit community.

An audio clip of Munirathna purportedly making casteist slurs against Vokkaligas and Dalits while giving life threats to the contractor also went viral.

Munirathna was arrested at Nangali village near Mulbagal town in Kolar district.

Police said that he was trying to escape to Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh.

The police tracked him through his phone location. After making the arrest, Kolar Police have handed over Munirathna's custody to Bengaluru Police.

Police said that he would be presented in court while further legal action would also be initiated.

Cheluvaraju, the contractor who lodged a police complaint against MLA Munirathna, had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday and made a submission that even as the police had filed two FIRs, no action was initiated.

Karnataka Police had earlier on Saturday filed two FIRs against the BJP MLA from the Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) constituency.

The cases were registered at the Vyalikaval police station in Bengaluru.

The contractor, Cheluvaraju, also met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum seeking action against Munirathna.

Cheluvaraju claimed that the police are not initiating any action against the BJP MLA even after registering FIRs and demanded CM Siddaramaiah to give directions to initiate legal action in this regard.

CM Siddaramaiah assured him of legal action and protection.

In addition to Munirathna, cases have also been filed against his Personal Assistant Vijaykumar, security personnel Abhishek, and Vasanth Kumar.

Cheluvaraju, the contractor, had earlier lodged a complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, seeking protection.

Cheluvaraju alleged that Munirathna demanded Rs 20 lakh from him and threatened that if he did not comply, he would face the same fate as Renukaswamy.

Incidentally, Renukaswamy was kidnapped and killed by Kannada superstar Darshan and his associates for sending derogatory messages to Pavithra Gowda, Darshan's partner.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi slammed the Congress government for arresting Munirathna in haste.

"MLA Munirathna has been arrested hastily. The Congress government is pursuing politics of vengeance. His audio which is being circulated should be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for confirmation," he said.

"In MUDA and tribal welfare development board scams, the state government has not acted and arrested anyone. However, I don't defend the casteist slurs that have come out in the audio," Pralhad Joshi said.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said: "I have never issued statements or supported statements demeaning any community."

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, one of the prominent Dalit leaders in the state, said he had heard the audio.

"BJP legislator Munirathna is a senior leader. Casteist remarks made by him show the BJP's 'Manuwad' mentality. Look at the BJP leaders how they are behaving, I condemn this and the law should take its own course," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP, in a damage control attempt, had issued a notice to Munirathna seeking explanation before the Disciplinary Committee of the party.

The notice stated that his statements in the audio clip had violated the discipline of the party.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)