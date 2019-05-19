Man Killed In Explosion Near Congress Lawmaker's Home In Bengaluru

A man was killed in an explosion outside the house of a Congress MLA in Bengaluru, police said

A man was killed in an explosion near the house of a Congress legislator in Bengaluru today, the police said. The cause of the explosion is under investigation, a police officer said.

Congress legislator Munirathna, outside whose house the explosion took place at 9 am in Bengaluru's Vyalikaval, said he immediately called the police.

"I heard the sound and immediately called the police here. We have to give immediate information. That is the duty of citizens," Mr Munirathna said.

Bengaluru Police chief T Suneel Kumar said samples of the explosive's residue have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory.

"A man identified as Venkatesh died. Explosive experts are here. That is all the information we have right now. Venkatesh was walking past when the explosion happened," Mr Kumar said.

