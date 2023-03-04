BJP Minister Sues Ashok Gehlot For Defamation Over Sanjeevani Scam Remarks

Mr Sekhawat has sought financial compensation from Rajasthan CM for damaging his reputation (File)

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat has filed a defamation suit against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Rouse Avenue Court for making misleading statements against him.

Mr Sekhawat, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Jodhpur, has sought financial compensation against Rajasthan CM for damaging his reputation.

Earlier in February, CM Ashok Gehlot launched a personal tirade against the Union Minister and said that the latter's crime has been proved in the Special Operations Group (SOG) investigation into 'The Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam.

CM Ashok Gehlot verbally attacked the Union Minister and said, "Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is trying to mislead the public in the case of the Sanjeevani Cooperative Society scam, whereas in the investigation of Special Operation Group (SOG) he has been named as accused while other accused have been arrested under the same sections. The crime has been proven against him."

CM Ashok Gehlot in a tweet said, "He himself (Shekhawat) knows this very well. They know that the Sanjeevani Society has looted the lifetime deposits of more than 1 lakh victims amounting to more than Rs 900 crore. In this case, the rights to attach the property are with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and not with the SOG. SOG has urged ED to attach properties related to the Sanjeevani Society five times in the last two years, but ED, which has been raiding the houses of opposition leaders across the country, has not yet taken action and attached the properties of the accused in the Sanjeevani scam."

CM Ashok Gehlot further said, "You are a Union Minister, if you are innocent then why don't you come forward to return the money of the poor? The Central Registrar has appointed a liquidator in this matter, but he will be able to return the money to the victims only when the property of Sanjivani Society is attached and the money is recovered from there."

"The Central Government should take strict action in this matter and the Rajasthan Government will fully cooperate with it," the Rajasthan CM added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)