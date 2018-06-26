'Harassed' By Party Leader, BJP Madhya Pradesh Lawmaker Weeps In Assembly

BJP lawmaker Neelam Abhay Mishra alleged that she was being implicated in false cases bypolice.

A BJP lawmaker today broke down in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, claiming that she and her family were being harassed by a senior leader of her own party.

During the Zero Hour, Neelam Abhay Mishra stood up and said that she was being implicated in false cases by Rewa district police at the behest of a senior party leader, and sought security cover.

Ms Mishra, who represents Simaria seat in Rewa district, alleged that the superintendent of police was acting in a biased manner against her and her family at the behest of a powerful BJP leader.

Ms Mishra, who started weeping after making the allegations, also said she would not contest the coming Assembly election.

Opposition Congress members were prompt in supporting her, saying if a ruling party MLA was feeling helpless, one could imagine the plight of common people.

Speaker Sitasharan Sharma asked Home Minister Bhupendra Singh to reply to Ms Mishra's allegations.

The minister announced that she and her family would be provided security.

The home minister assured that he will talk to the police chief and ensure that no wrongful action is taken against anybody.

The lawmaker however, remained dissatisfied with the minister's response and stepped into the well of the House.

Congress members shouted "shame, shame" and "this tyranny will not be tolerated".

The Home Minister then walked up to a weeping lawmaker and spoke to her.

Four women members from the Congress and BSP also joined the BJP MLA and sat by her side.

Amid din, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

When the House reassembled, the women MLAs were staying put in the well.

"Shame on you that your MLA is crying," senior Congress member Ramniwas Rawat said to the government benches.

Almost all opposition MLAs trooped into the well, shouting "save women's honour".

Women MLAs from the BJP Ranjana Baghel and Mamta Meena came to the government's defence, reminding Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh of the recent complaint filed by his mother accusing him of ill-treatment.

Speaker transacted the listed business of the day amid din before adjourning the House.

(with additional inputs from PTI)