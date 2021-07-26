Union Minister, BJP Leader Likely To Be Sent To Karnataka As Central Observers

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan will interact with Karnataka BJP legislators. (File)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to send union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party general secretary Arun Singh as central observers to Karnataka.

Sources said the two senior leaders will interact with state BJP legislators and senior party leadership for finalising the new chief minister of Karnataka.

The move comes in the wake of BS Yediyurappa tendering his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister earlier in the day.

Meetings also took place in the parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad held a meeting. Later Dharmendra Pradhan left the meeting with Amit Shah. Sources said the discussion took place on Karnataka.

Arun Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan are likely to hold wide consultations in Karnataka and brief the central party leadership before the name of the new chief minister is finalized.

The central observers are also likely to interact with Yediyurappa who has strong clout in the state. The party leadership is keen to go get Yediyurappa's full support for his successor. Yediyurappa was the first chief minister of BJP in South India.

The majority of Lingayat seers had thrown their weight behind Yeddiyurappa which led to the delay in the change of Chief Minister in the state.

The state is scheduled to go for assembly polls in 2023.