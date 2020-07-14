BJP Leaders Meet Amit Shah, Seek CBI Probe In Bengal MLA's Death

The delegation was headed by the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya

A delegation of BJP leaders met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged "cold-blooded murder" of Debendra Nath Ray, a BJP MLA from West Bengal's Hemtabad.

Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging at a market near his house in Uttar Dinajpur on Monday. He had named two people in a purported suicide note found with him, police said. He was a CPI(M) leader before he joined the BJP.

His family and some BJP leaders have alleged it was a "cold-blooded murder by the Trinamool Congress", a charge the ruling party has denied.

The delegation was headed by the party's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who is from Bengal, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta were also part of the delegation.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said the BJP workers were under attack in West Bengal and they have urged the Home Minister to order an inquiry into the death of the MLA.

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is uncomfortable with BJP's rise. There is criminalisation of police and complete breakdown of state machinery," he told reporters after meeting Amit Shah.

Mr Vijayvargiya said the Home Minister has sought a report from Bengal police on the matter.

Babul Supriyo alleged that the autopsy report of the MLA was "manufactured" and the police and the state home secretary were making different statements.

"We want an independent enquiry and hence we met the President and now the Home Minister for a CBI inquiry," he said.

The team earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought a CBI inquiry and demanded dismissal of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.