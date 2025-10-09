Video: BJP Worker Attacked By MLA In Bengal As Sand Mafia Row Turns Violent

The growing factionalism within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal's Purulia has come out in the open. A major controversy erupted after BJP MLA Sudip Mukherjee was accused of assaulting a party worker within the premises of the Purulia Sadar police station.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, triggering political uproar across the district.

BJP worker Suraj Sharma narrated the entire sequence of events, saying, "Late last night, a tractor overloaded with sand was passing through the area. I stopped the tractor and immediately informed the Purulia Sadar police station. The police arrived at the spot and seized the vehicle."

He added, "Later, I was called to the police station to file a written complaint. When I reached there, Purulia BJP MLA Sudip Mukherjee arrived with the same sand mafia group. They dragged me out of the police station and started beating me. By God's grace, I am still alive. I am currently admitted to the hospital."

Suraj further stated that he has already informed the party leadership about the incident. "Now it's up to the party to decide what action they take," he said.

Following the incident, the video of the assault has gone viral, intensifying the debate about infighting and factional politics within the BJP's Purulia unit. Police have launched an investigation into the matter, while senior BJP leaders have sought a detailed report.

Local sources suggest that internal rivalry and factional tension have been brewing within the party's Purulia organisation for some time, and this shocking incident appears to be the latest manifestation of that internal power struggle.



