BJP Leader's Businesses Raided By Tax Department In Uttarakhand

Thirteen business establishments of senior BJP leader Anil Goyal and his family in Uttarakhand and Haryana were raided by Income Tax officers on Friday, officials said.

Anil Goyal's properties raided by the department included Kwality Hardware, Umang Sarees and Alexia Panels in Dehradun, besides Quantum University in Roorkee and Punjab Plywood Industries in Yamunanagar (Haryana), Commissioner IT Investigations Amrendra Kumar said.

The thirteen establishments belonging to Mr Goyal and his family were raided on charges of suppression of sales, unaccounted receipts and unaccounted investments, he said adding the documents seized during the raids were being examined.

Anil Goyal had contested for the Rajya Sabha as a BJP candidate in 2016.

Considered close to senior BJP leaders, he was a ticket contender for the Dehradun mayoral seat in the civic body polls held in the state recently.

However, when contacted Pradesh BJP media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said Anil Goyal does not hold any office in the party's organisational structure at present.