'Should Be Bangladesh PM': BJP Leader Mocks Mamata Banerjee Over NRC

Mamata Banerjee had said she will not allow NRC in West Bengal.

Launching a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue, BJP MLA Surendra Singh on Saturday said that the exercise will be implemented in the state and if Trinamool Congress chief wants to keep Bangladeshis, she should try becoming the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

"Mamata Banerjee's bad days are about to come. If she wants to do politics with the support of Bangladeshi people, she should go to Bangladesh. It will be good if she becomes Prime Minister of Bangladesh if she has courage for it," Mr Singh told reporters.

The BJP MLA added that NRC will be implemented in West Bengal and those who do not qualify as India citizens will be sent to their homes respectfully.

Deriving an analogy from Hindu scripture of Ramayana, Mr Singh outlined BJP's electoral performance in the West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said, "People of Lanka (Sri Lanka) did not allow Hanuman ji but he managed to get there. Likewise, Yogi and Amit Shah entered West Bengal and we got many seats there. Mamata Banerjee is the political queen (Lankini) of Bengal. Ram has made s debut there and there will be a change in government soon. NRC will be implemented in Bengal and all Bangladeshis will be given two packets of food and will be sent to their home respectfully," he said.

Mamata Banerjee has vociferously opposed the NRC exercise in Assam and had earlier said that she will not allow the same in West Bengal.

