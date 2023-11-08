Madhya Pradesh Polls A Choice Between Dharma And Adharma: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani said that it was PM Modi who made houses for three crore people in country (File)

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that the forthcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly polls would not be just an election of the state but an election to choose between Dharma and Adharma.

Smriti Irani made the remark while addressing a public meeting at Chourai in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district in view of the upcoming state assembly polls scheduled to be held this month.

"This is not just an election of Madhya Pradesh or of any constituency, but it is an election to choose between Dharma and Adharma," Ms Irani said.

Praising the state BJP government, the Union Minister said that she would like to thank Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for making sure that when a girl child is born in the state, people should celebrate it.

"We all know when a daughter is born in a poor family, we all have seen the times people think how to let the daughter study or get her married. Every penny is saved for their daughter's wedding. I thank Shivraj Singh Chauhan for making sure that when a girl is born, people should celebrate it through Ladli Laxmi Yojana," she said.

Meanwhile, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Irani said that it was PM Modi who made houses for three crore people in the country.

"If any leader has made houses for 3 crore people, it is PM Narendra Modi. If Congress has courage then tell us their number (referring to how many houses they have built)," she added.

Anyone who is sitting on the stage (referring to BJP workers) has made a lot of effort and after that, they are here now, no one has the privilege as Gandhi family have, Ms Irani said.

Targeting Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, the union minister further added, "When madam (Sonia Gandhi) had the remote, she used to say that there was no Ram Setu and today, they are going from one temple to another whereas, I come from Amethi, I even go to the mosque."

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

