BJP Leader, His Wife And Son Shot Dead Outside House In Jharkhand

A BJP leader and two members of his family were gunned down by unidentified persons in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said Tuesday.

BJP leader Mago Munda was sitting with his family near his house at Hethguha village under Murhu police station when unknown assailants came and opened fire at them around 8.30 pm on Monday, the police said.

Mago Munda, his wife Lakmani and son Liprai, died after suffering bullet wounds, they said.

Another woman, a relative of the Munda family, suffered a bullet wound and was referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi.

Mago Munda was a member of the BJP's Schedule Tribe Executive Committee, party sources said. The Superintendent of Police of Khunti said investigation is on.

