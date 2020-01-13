'Works Like Shivaji': BJP Leader On Why He Compared PM Modi With Warrior King

People of India feel safe under PM Modi's regime, Jai Bhagwan Goyal said (File)

Amid a massive controversy in Maharashtra over the comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji in a book, BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal - the author- today said the PM has been working like the warrior king ever since he came to power, and people of the country feel safe under his rule.

"Shivaji Maharaj is not only a hero in Maharashtra but the entire country. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he started works like Shivaji. PM Modi revoked Article 370 (in Jammu and Kashmir). The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) has been implemented," he was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"Comparing Narendra Modi with Shivaji means the people of India feel safe today as during the time of Shivaji. India has gained respect in the world under PM Modi," he added.

The book, titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" was released during a religious-cultural meet organised by the Delhi BJP.

The Shiv Sena has termed the book as "chamchagiri" or sycophancy. Party MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the warrior king's descendants should clarify if they like the Prime Minister being compared to the Maratha icon.

"Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants should clarify if they like (Narendra) Modi being compared to him. Chhatrapati Shivaji's descendants should quit BJP over the book," Mr Raut tweeted, targeting the BJP's Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Raje, who is a descendant of Shivaji.

Sambhaji Raje on Sunday demanded that BJP chief Amit Shah immediately ban the book. "We respect Narendra Modi, who was elected as the prime minister of the country for the second time. But neither (Narendra) Modi nor anybody else in the world can be compared with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

The BJP, meanwhile, has distanced itself from the book. Mr Goyal has also offered to withdraw the statement from the book. "I only wanted to tell readers as to how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along and also been successful in doing what many considered impossible. If it has hurt sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

With inputs from PTI, ANI