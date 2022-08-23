BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree In Jammu And Kashmir, Cops Suspect Suicide

Police have lodged a case and initiated an investigation, the officials said. (Representational)

A BJP leader was found hanging from a tree under mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Tuesday, officials said.

Police have formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the incident.

A villager saw the body of Som Raj hanging from a tree at some distance from his house in Hiranagar town in the morning and informed the police, officials said, adding the body had blood marks.

Sources said Som Raj had been missing for the last three days.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, R C Kotwal told reporters that an SIT led by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) has been constituted to probe the mysterious death of the BJP leader.

He said investigation has begun under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the post-mortem of the body was has been conducted.

A person named by the Som Raj's family members in connection with the incident will be questioned, the SSP said.

Som Raj's body was handed over his family and it was cremated, police said.

His family alleged that he was was murdered and demanded that the government should provide justice to them.

Many BJP leaders, who visited Som Raj's home, also demanded a probe into his death.

