'Delhi Chief Minister Visits Temple Only Ahead Of Elections': BJP Leader

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal recently visited the Ayodhya temple. (File)

Taking a swipe at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's recent visits to temples like Ayodhya Ram Lalla, BJP national general secretary CT Ravi today said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor is on pilgrimage, ahead of elections.

He said, "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits temple only ahead of elections."

Mr Ravi, who is the BJP in-charge of Goa, also said that the BJP was confident of registering a hat-trick victory in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Goa.

National general secretary (organisation) secretary BL Santhosh and CT Ravi visited Goa and met several BJP leaders today.

