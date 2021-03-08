BJP Is Winning Assam, People Saw Development, Says Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowa will run once again from his constituency Majuli.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday said the BJP government will return to power because the people of the state are happy with its work over the last five years.

"We are winning this election and we are forming the next government in the state. That's all. It's very clear. The people of Assam are very much happy in our last five-year performance. The security of life and property, peace in the state has been provided by the BJP-led government in Assam," Mr Sonowal told media at an event in Guwahati on Monday.

"The people feel that BJP has taken Assam to new heights in line with development," Mr Sonowal added.

This is the first time Mr Sonowal has spoken after the BJP released the candidate list with him representing his current constituency Majuli in the assembly elections that will vote in the first phase of polling on March 27. The BJP has not yet named a Chief Ministerial candidate for these elections.

On the achievements of the government in the last five years, Mr Sonowal said, "We had promised pollution-free, developed Assam, corruption-free Assam, terrorism-free Assam, infiltrator-free Assam... we have worked on all of these points with sincerity and this has made the people believe that BJP has worked for the people of Assam."

Mr Sonowal was inaugurating the Assamese version of the biography of Union Home Minister Amit Shah translated by his cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Taking aim at the oppositions, Mr Sonowal said, "The people of Assam have witnessed the ill ideology of opposition parties. They have pushed the situation to chaos. The parties which lack a proper ideology and goal can never ensure development."