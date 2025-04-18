BJP, Allies Have Edge In Assam Panchayat Polls, Congress Alleges Misuse Of Power, Funds

Ahead of the 2026 Assam election, all eyes are on the panchayat polls scheduled on May 2 and May 7. The ruling BJP-led alliance has already taken a big lead, winning 37 zila parishad and 288 anchalik panchayat seats unopposed.

Thursday was the last day for withdrawing nominations for the upcoming panchayat elections. As per reports received so far, the NDA has secured 37 zila parishad (35 BJP and two AGP) and 288 anchalik panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.

"This is a massive and unprecedented mandate in Assam's political history. It reflects the immense trust and overwhelming love that the people of Assam have for the NDA and for our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said in a post on X.

"We are confident that when the final election results are declared, this tally will grow even more impressive. The NDA is all set to sweep the panchayat elections in Assam. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam and deep appreciation to our dedicated karyakartas for their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment," Mr Sarma said.

Yesterday marked the last date for withdrawal of nominations for the upcoming Panchayat elections. As per reports received so far, the NDA has already secured 37 Zila Parishad (35 BJP and 2 AGP) and 288 Anchalik Panchayat (259 BJP and 29 AGP) seats unopposed.



The panchayat election will be held in two phases - on May 2 and May 7. The first phase will be held in Upper Assam (eastern half of the state) and Barak Valley, while the second phase will be across Lower Assam (western half).

At least 1.8 crore voters are expected to vote to elect 21,920 gram panchayat members, 2,192 gram panchayat presidents, 2,192 gram panchayat vice-presidents and 2,192 anchalik panchayat members, 181 AP presidents, 181 AP vice-presidents and 397 zila panchayat members.

The main opposition Congress today launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP government in Assam. Assam Pradesh congress committee chief Bhupen Borah accused the BJP of deliberately delaying panchayat elections and weakening grassroots democracy. Mr Borah told reporters the BJP was compelled to hold panchayat elections only after a year had passed, as they never intended to empower the panchayati raj system.

"The BJP government failed to provide even 100 days of work to job card holders," Mr Borah said, adding only 6,200 people received the mandated 100 days of employment under MGNREGA during BJP's tenure. He said the Congress in its manifesto promised 100 days of work for all job card holders with a revised wage of Rs 400 per day.

The Congress leader said the party will complete all half-built houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and ensure timely release of funds to panchayats to facilitate grassroots development. He alleged apart from the Lakhpati Baideo and Orunodoi schemes, no tangible benefit has reached panchayats under the BJP rule.

The key promises of the Congress include a monthly grant of Rs 3,500 to poor women under a new scheme called 'Lakshmi'.

On allegations of monetary transactions related to candidate selection, Mr Borah said, "We have received 17 complaints from five districts. I proposed to Jitendra Singh the formation of an enquiry committee."

He suggested three names for the panel - Gaurav Gogoi, Pawan Singh Ghatowar, and Debabrata Saikia - and assured that if any allegation is proven, strict action will be taken.

When a journalist questioned him further, Mr Borah appeared visibly agitated.

"No one dares to speak up against Pijush Hazarika receiving money from the syndicate or about Padma Hazarika's scandal," he alleged.

Raising concerns over the democratic process, the APCC chief said, "Shouldn't Assam have a functioning opposition? This government wants to turn Assam into another Bihar or Tripura. They are using money power, muscle power, and even the police to harass our candidates, fearing the loss of the chief minister's chair."