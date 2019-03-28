BJP 'In War' With Those Who Work For Poor: Rahul Gandhi On Jean Dreze

"I am extremely concerned about Mr. Dreze's detention:, said Rahul Gandhi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday expressed concern over noted economist Jean Dreze's detention in BJP-ruled Jharkhand, alleging the party was in a "state of war" with everybody who works for the poor and the downtrodden.

Mr Dreze and another person were on Thursday taken into preventive custody for violating the model code of conduct by organising a meeting without permission in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said.

Mr Dreze, who was a member of the National Advisory Council headed by Sonia Gandhi during the erstwhile UPA government, and Vivek Gupta, an activist, were eventually released.

"I am extremely concerned about Mr. Dreze's detention. The BJP is in a state of war with everybody who works for the poor & the downtrodden," Mr Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

Mr Dreze is a specialist in Development Economics and had helped draft the food law.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.