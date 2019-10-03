BJP Has Mahatma Gandhi On Lips, But Godse In Mind: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, in an election rally, alleged that the BJP has "Nathuram Godse in mind"

Lok Sabha MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday attacked the BJP government, saying while it speaks about Mahatma Gandhi, it has his assassin Nathuram Godse who they have in mind.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader claimed that the ruling party consider Godse as their "hero".

"We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The present BJP government has Nathuram Godse in its mind and Mahatma Gandhi in its words," Me Owaisi claimed.

"The BJP is running its shop in the name of Gandhi. This government is bluffing the entire country with the name of Gandhiji," the Hyderabad MP alleged.

Mr Owaisi was addressing a public rally in support of AIMIM candidates in Aurangabad ahead of the October 21 assembly elections in Maharashtra. He said AIMIM Lok Sabha candidate Imtiyaz Jaleel won from Aurangabad in May because he received support from Muslims, Buddhists, Dalits and Hindus who believe in secularism. It was a historic win for the Hyderabad-based AIMIM, Mr Owaisi said.

Continuing his attack on the BJP, the AIMIM chief said, "The present rulers admire Nathuram Godse as their hero. Godse killed Gandhi with three bullets but people are being killed here every day."

Speaking about farmer suicides, Mr Owaisi said, "Its time to understand Gandhi's non-violence. (Mahatma) Gandhi cared for farmers, but farmers are committing suicide today. What is present government doing?" Mr Owaisi questioned.

Speaking on the 'Marathwada Muktisangram Din' controversy, Mr Owaisi mentioned about a judgement given by a London court.

"The amount of 1 million pounds deposited by the last Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, seven decades ago has turned to 45 million pounds today," he said.

"Pakistan claimed this amount whereas this amount was also claimed by Nizams family in India. The (London) court gave a judgment that this money belongs to India," he said.

"This amount is around Rs 450 crore today. Though some part of this money will go to the Nizams family, a big portion of it will come to the Indian government," Mr Owaisi said.

"I demand that (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi spend this amount to fulfil drinking water needs of Aurangabad city," he said.

The Marathwada Muktisangram Din is celebrated on September 17. It marks the anniversary of Marathwada's integration with India.



